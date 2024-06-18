 Comprehensive guide to serpentine belt and drive system maintenance

Comprehensive guide to serpentine belt and drive system maintenance

Properly maintaining the entire drive system prevents premature belt wear and system failure, ensuring customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

When customers report noises under the hood, simply replacing the serpentine belt might not solve the problem. Modern belts, made from synthetic rubber, can last over 100,000 miles, but other components like tensioners, idlers, and pulleys also wear out and need inspection. This article outlines steps for a thorough inspection, including checking belt grooves, tensioner indicators, and pulley movement. Properly maintaining the entire drive system prevents premature belt wear and system failure, ensuring customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Podcasts

Sonic Tools USA offers tools to beat back the technician shortage

Andrew Coccari, VP of Sales and Marketing at Sonic Tools USA, delves into the causes of the technician shortage and offers some novel solutions to address the need for help around the country.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT YT-Sonic-Tools-1400

How long have we been talking about the technician shortage now? Too long. It's been an issue for nearly every shop owner I've ever spoken to and seems to have taken hold of the industry around the time Moses was handed the 10 Commandments. We know better by now that there's no magic bullet out there to stop this boss monster, but there must be better ways to chip away at its life bar.

Read Full Article

