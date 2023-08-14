 Sell Customers on Your Service Options, Not Price

We dive into the reasons why quality and service should take precedence over price when choosing an automotive service provider.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

The economy is crazy right now.

Take service prices, for example. Now more than ever, customers prioritize the price of services over the actual quality they receive.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, let’s dive into the reasons why quality and service should take precedence over price when choosing an automotive service provider.

As an automotive service professional, you know the significance of placing quality and service at the forefront of shop values.

However, at times, persuading customers to understand your perspective on why service needs to be done right the first time might feel like a one-sided dialogue. How do you articulate the reasons behind your service prices, emphasizing that they are not solely based on being the lowest-price provider?

While price reflects the monetary aspect of a product or service, value encompasses a broader spectrum, including overall benefits, quality and customer satisfaction.

Remind new customers that relying solely on price when choosing a service provider may result in substandard repairs, the use of low-quality parts, or inadequate maintenance practices. Basically, you get the services you pay for.

On the other hand, directing your customer’s attention toward quality and service guarantees their vehicle receives the care it requires, ultimately improving its reliability and safety while on the road. Though customers inclined toward lower costs might find cheaper quotes tempting, you should tell them to prioritize quality and service that can yield substantial long-term savings. Employing high-quality repairs and maintenance procedures helps prevent major breakdowns and costly repairs down the line.

Addressing minor issues promptly and informing your customers of the tools used can extend the vehicle’s lifespan and increase customer confidence. Opting for a service provider based on quality and service might entail a higher upfront cost, but it leads to significant savings throughout your customer’s vehicle life.

Satisfied customers often turn into advocates for your shop and are more inclined to refer you to friends, family and colleagues.

Price is not usually the primary cause of customer dissatisfaction. Instead, it’s typically attributed to poor overall customer service quality. In the automotive service industry, the experience extends beyond the repair itself. Quality-oriented service prioritizes customer satisfaction and strives to deliver exceptional service at every stage of the process.

