SD-International Promotes Zeta Tires at SEMA Show

Global tire designer and manufacturer SD-International returned to the SEMA Show in early November after a three-year absence due to COVID regulations to resume its growing presence in the North American tire market to promote its Zeta private brand (which is produced in Thailand) and offer an extensive pattern and size ranges in both PCR and TBR sectors.

The SD-International Booth showcased pattern samples from Zeta and its other established private brands – Pace, Toledo and Agrostar covering PCR, LTR TBR, motorcycle and agricultural tires manufactured in China and other Asian countries.

“With North America being an increasingly important market for our tires, we were pleased to welcome a great deal of positive interest both from existing customers and also potentially new partner/dealers from the US, Canada, Mexico and many other Latin American countries,” Frank Xu, purchasing director at SD-International said.