 Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair acquires Knight Automotive

The company now has over 50 team members and the organization has 35 total service bays.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Scotts-Auto-Knight-Auto-acquisition

Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair has acquired Knight Automotive based in Crown Point, Indiana. This is the company’s second store in Indiana and brings the tire and auto repair group to four total stores.

“We could not be more ecstatic to continue our growth in Indiana and bring on the team at Knight Automotive,” COO Brad Templin said. “When discussing the acquisition with Knight Automotive owner, William Knight Jr., everyone on our executive team at Scott’s immediately felt the similar culture, community focus, and long-standing legacies each business has built through multiple decades of service. Knight Automotive has an incredible brand and reputation we look forward to building upon.”

The new location has seven service lifts and five loaner vehicles. Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair will bring investments into new tire equipment, updated alignment equipment, and additional space for tire stocking, the company said. As well, Scott’s U-Save will increase its service offerings to include lift and level kits, performance wheels and vehicle accessories.

With the acquisition, Scott’s U-Save Tires & Auto Repair team now has over 50 team members and the organization has 35 total service bays.

Monro-Sustainability
award-stock
FCS-42-part-Numbers
TGI-Front-Lot-car-show
News

Goodyear releases tires-as-a-service subscription for fleets

The tires-as-a-service offering combines Goodyear’s tires, predictive insights and service footprint in one, subscription-based solution.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Goodyear-fleet-management-subcription-1400

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has launched its tires-as-a-service offering that combines the company’s tires, predictive insights and service footprint in one, subscription-based solution. Building on the company’s Total Mobility program, Goodyear said it will manage end-to-end tire service on behalf of its customers.

Available for commercial and last-mile delivery fleets in the U.S. and Europe, Goodyear said its tires-as-a-service offering can help save time and improve total cost of ownership through outsourced tire management from this subscription-based solution. This is designed to increase uptime, reduce vehicle breakdown events, decrease fuel consumption and more.

Read Full Article

PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies

The new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications, including light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-94-new-products
Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Akebono has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT
Nokian Tyres, POWDR to plant trees for season passes sold in 2024

It’s the fourth year the companies have partnered with One Tree Planted to help protect scenic areas impacted by deforestation.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-POWDR-Sapling
Litens Aftermarket introduces new tensioner technology

A new Easy Button latch featuring ‘Technician Assist Pin’ technology enables tensioner replacement to be done by a single technician, the company said.

By Christian Hinton
Litens-new-technology-1400

Continental names head of automotive aftermarket & original equipment services

Stefan Feder’s responsibilities will include the management of sales, marketing, operations, quality and product management.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Stefan-Feder-1400
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

Schaeffler will deliver technical educational content to Automotive Transmission Service Group members .

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres opens finished goods warehouse in Dayton, TN

The warehouse can hold hundreds of thousands of tires, which are shipped from the finished goods warehouse to its nine-warehouse network.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-finished-goods-warehouse
Continental Tire’s Sumter, SC plant celebrates 10 years, unveils extruder line

The Sumter plant, which officially opened in 2014, employs approximately 1,300 employees and focuses on producing PLT tires.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Sumter-plant