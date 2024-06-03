 Schaeffler releases TorCon 6L80 Torque Converter

Schaeffler releases TorCon 6L80 Torque Converter

The TorCon 6L80 (TC0017 24247371) is compatible with 2007-2020 GM trucks, vans and SUVs with a 5.3L, with a current VIO of 6,211,856.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
schaeffler-torque-converter

Schaeffler debuted its the LuK TorCon 6L80, which the company said is “the only all-new, never remanufactured torque converter available in the independent aftermarket.”

A, according to the company, the Luk TorCon 6L80 has a design proven to last up to five times longer than rebuilt torque converters. Schaeffler also said that unlike remanufactured options that demand the labor-intensive process of acquiring and stocking model-specific cores, the Luk TorCon 6L80 requires only a straightforward match to the transmission, saving time and effort for customers.

The fully furnaced brazed fins not only enhance heat dissipation, but also prevent premature wear, ensuring longevity and reliability, according to Schaeffler. The contamination-free manufacturing process is backed by rigorous 100% pressure and lockup testing, as well as precision balancing.

Schaeffler added it “offers a solution to the common issue of core returns and eliminates the risks associated with remanufactured parts such as blemishes created during service, ensuring superior quality and reliability.”

“As technology improves and torque converter designs are changing, the torque converters in the transmissions of today are becoming much more challenging to rebuild. Therefore LuK is offering a complete assembly, with built in quality that ensures a consistent performance in each unit.” Rob Steinmetz, product manager said. ”Years ago, the LuK brand was first-to-market with new service clutch alternatives to the rebuilt options previously available in the aftermarket. Replacement clutches are now almost exclusively new, not rebuilt. The launch of our new, not rebuilt torque converters stands as a prime example of the company’s continued commitment to changing the landscape of the aftermarket.”

In the coming months, the company plans to release additional SKUs as it continues to expand product offerings.

