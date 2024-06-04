 Schaeffler launches Fun-in-the Sun 10K follower Facebook giveaway

The Fun-in-the-Sun promotional giveaway items include a Weber Grilling Kit, Yeti cooler, JBL speaker and Ray-Ban Aviators.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Schaeffler-giveaway

Schaeffler Group USA launched its Schaeffler Fun-in-the Sun 10K follower Facebook giveaway. The company said this promotion celebrates the latest milestone for the Schaeffler REPX-PERT USA & CAN Facebook page reaching 10,000 followers. During the promotion, Schaeffler said followers can earn a summer bundle filled with promotional items by liking the giveaway post, tagging three people in the comments and following the Facebook page.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our followers,” Mark Roach, marketing manager, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket Americas North, said. “The Fun-in-the-Sun promotion is a great way for us to engage with our community and show our appreciation for their support.”

The Fun-in-the-Sun promotional items include a Weber Grilling Kit, Yeti cooler, JBL speaker and Ray-Ban Aviators.

Additionally, Schaeffler encourages participants to register for a RepXpert account. The company said with RepXpert, members gain access to technical information, training materials and special offers.

“The RepXpert platform is designed to provide automotive professionals with valuable resources and support,” Roach added. “By registering, users can enhance their skills and stay informed about industry trends and new product launches.”

The Schaeffler Fun-in-the-Sun 10K Follower Facebook Giveaway runs until June 20.

TechForce Foundation, SkillsUSA partner on technician education

The companies said the anticipated result of this partnership is more students enrolling in and completing technical education.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Handshake agreement

TechForce Foundation and SkillsUSA have entered a strategic collaboration to help students garner the skills, education and support needed to successfully develop careers as professional technicians. Through the collaboration, SkillsUSA will introduce TechForce Foundation’s career-building resources to its members, encouraging them to access TechForce, an online career hub that helps students navigate the journey from building their interest and skills to connecting with year-round scholarships, events, apprenticeships and jobs. Reciprocally, TechForce will educate its network of students and instructors about SkillsUSA membership, which offers opportunities for student leadership, professional development, enhanced curriculum, industry networking and partnerships, and real-world experiences that reinforce lessons learned in the classroom.

Read Full Article

Uniroyal Tires celebrates 60th anniversary of its I-94 giant tire

At 80 feet tall and 12 tons, the Giant Tire is the largest model tire ever built.

By Christian Hinton
UNIROYAL_GIANT-TIRE
S&P Global Mobility: Average vehicle on road is 12+ years old

Increase in average age is showing signs of slowing as new registrations normalize, S&P said.

By Christian Hinton
Repairify appoints vice president of general automotive repair markets

Ben Johnson will lead the business development and product management teams for asTech Mechanical.

By Christian Hinton
Repairify-Ben-Johnson
Hankook Tire appoints four new sales roles

These appointments included Gabriel Leventis, Steve Johnson, John Lesnak and Ken Everhart in various roles.

By Christian Hinton
hankook-combo

TrakMotive congratulates two employees receiving ACPN honors

TrakMotive said it is honored to share the recognitions received by Ryan DeVoe and Paul Arena at the 2024 ACPN Conference.

By Christian Hinton
TrakMotive-Ryan-DeVoe
Milestar secures two top spots at the W.E. Western Series Rock Round 2

Over 50 teams competed across eight classes, with teams using Milestar Patagonia M/T02 tires clinching the top podium spots in two classes.

By Christian Hinton
Milestar-Dave-Wong-Car
Team Falken driver earns second place finish on Wildpeak R/T tires

Despite flipping his vehicle in the first heat, Justin Hall secured second place at round one of the 2024 NorCal Rock Racing competition.

By Christian Hinton
Team-Falken-second-place-finish
Sullivan Tire acquires seven new locations

Sullivan Tire has purchased the assets and will be leasing the buildings and they will open as Sullivan Tire locations effective June 5.

By Christian Hinton
Sullivan Tire Logo