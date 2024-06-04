Schaeffler launches Fun-in-the Sun 10K follower Facebook giveaway

Schaeffler Group USA launched its Schaeffler Fun-in-the Sun 10K follower Facebook giveaway. The company said this promotion celebrates the latest milestone for the Schaeffler REPX-PERT USA & CAN Facebook page reaching 10,000 followers. During the promotion, Schaeffler said followers can earn a summer bundle filled with promotional items by liking the giveaway post, tagging three people in the comments and following the Facebook page.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our followers,” Mark Roach, marketing manager, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket Americas North, said. “The Fun-in-the-Sun promotion is a great way for us to engage with our community and show our appreciation for their support.”

The Fun-in-the-Sun promotional items include a Weber Grilling Kit, Yeti cooler, JBL speaker and Ray-Ban Aviators.

Additionally, Schaeffler encourages participants to register for a RepXpert account. The company said with RepXpert, members gain access to technical information, training materials and special offers.

“The RepXpert platform is designed to provide automotive professionals with valuable resources and support,” Roach added. “By registering, users can enhance their skills and stay informed about industry trends and new product launches.”

The Schaeffler Fun-in-the-Sun 10K Follower Facebook Giveaway runs until June 20.