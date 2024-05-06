Schaeffler Group USA expands product portfolio

Schaeffler Group USA has expanded its parts offerings for vehicles in the United States and Canada, adding over 70 new parts to the INA, LuK and Schaeffler Bearings portfolios. These additions expand application coverage to an additional 30 million vehicles in operation, the company said.

New LuK products include nine different clutch kits, including traditional LuK RepSets and RepSet DMFs. The newly released clutch kits provide coverage to many common vehicle applications, including various Toyota, BMW and Volkswagen models, accounting for 4.3 million vehicles in operation, the company said.

Specifically, the company said LuK 16-126, for Toyota Tacoma 2016-2021 applications, provides coverage for over 1.3 million vehicles in operation.

The Schaeffler Bearings product portfolio has expanded its offering to include 36 new part numbers, including hub assembly and hub assembly kits, providing coverage for over 30 million vehicles in operation. With this expansion, Schaeffler said it provides a broader selection of single-bearing components, as well as WheelSets for a more comprehensive repair solution.

The Schaeffler Bearings product expansion includes various EV applications for Tesla and Polestar, showing Schaeffler’s “unwavering commitment to innovation and enhanced engineering capabilities,” the company said. WH13371, for Polestar, Polestar 2 2021-2023, and various Volvo applications, provides coverage for over 400K+ vehicles in operation, according to Schaeffler.

The product line expansions of Schaeffler’s three brands in 2024 support many types of vehicles, including internal combustion, hybrid and fully electric vehicles under the LuK, INA and Schaeffler Bearings & Seals brands.