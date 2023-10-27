Schaeffler Showcases Aftermarket Solutions at AAPEX

Schaeffler announced it is demonstrating its automotive aftermarket solutions at the AAPEX show under the theme, “Your business is our focus.” Schaeffler is hosting customers and industry partners at its booth, showcasing products and service solutions that enhance the vehicle’s life cycle, as well as technologies that support the transition to electric mobility, the company said.

At this year’s AAPEX show, the company said it will showcase a variety of aftermarket solutions:

Engine portfolio:

Schaeffler will be demonstrating valve train technologies as well as its expanding lines of timing chain kits and front-end auxiliary drive (FEAD) kits, and thermal management modules.

Chassis portfolio:

Schaeffler said it will demonstrate the progression of individual bearings, Gen1, that required specialized tools and extensive expertise to install, to Gen2 and Gen3 bearings, which add designs that improve performance and ease of installation as well as incorporating more functionality such as ABS and harnesses.

The company is also featuring future chassis mechatronics which have more fully integrated components that improve performance and added modularity – products include Schaeffler’s intelligent Rear Wheel Steer (iRWS), intelligent active roll control (iRAC), its TriFinity wheel bearing – specifically designed for BEVs, and its active roll stabilizer, the company said.

Onsite REPXPERT training:

Schaeffler said it will host trainings on timing chain installation and problem fixing for the GM high-feature 3.6L V6 engine;

Trainings will include basic teardown and installation with step-by-step instructions, checking for proper timing alignment marks, and special tools required;

Sessions will take place at the Schaeffler booth and available on demand during and after the show.

Electric mobility demonstrator vehicle:

Schaeffler said it will be showcasing its newly developed electric mobility demonstrator vehicle as well. The modified medium-duty truck integrates the electric motor and gearbox on an 800-volt three-in-one electric beam axle, including a Schaeffler-developed electric motor. The electric beam axle was developed specifically for light and medium-duty commercial vehicles, Schaeffler said. The demonstrator vehicle also features Schaeffler’s battery packs and thermal management modules.

Electric mobility thought leadership:

As part of AAPEX’s EV Trends and Outlook, Schaeffler said it will be presenting insights on its latest electric vehicle technologies and how the company is preparing for the future. Noah Kee, group leader for hybrid module design, will present on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 2-2:30 p.m. at the EV Experience Stage in booth J 7409 on Level 1.