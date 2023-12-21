 Sailun to Open North American Factory in Mexico

The planned Mexican factory will boost Sailun’s annual production by 6 million semi-steel radial tires, representing an investment of $240 million.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Sailun-mexico-factory

Sailun Tire Americas will expand its operations with the construction of a new factory in Mexico, following a joint venture agreement with TD International Holding, S.A.P.I.DE C.V. This venture is part of Sailun’s strategy to increase production capacity and improve supply chain efficiency, the manufacturer said.

Sailun said the planned Mexican factory will boost its annual production by 6 million semi-steel radial tires, representing an investment of $240 million. Further plans include the potential addition of a facility capable of producing 1.65 million all-steel radial tires annually.

Peter Koszo, president of North America operations, highlighted the factory’s role in meeting growing demand and enhancing product development within the North American market. He emphasized the facility’s advanced technology and the skilled professionals who will uphold Sailun’s quality and innovation standards.

