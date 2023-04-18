Ryan Waldron to Lead Goodyear’s North America Consumer Business

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced a new leader of its North America Consumer business. Ryan Waldron, formerly vice president of Goodyear Global Off-Highway, will assume the role of president of Goodyear North America Consumer.

As the leader of Goodyear’s Global Off-Highway business, the company said Waldron led the aviation, OTR and chemical teams through the challenges of the pandemic while driving sustained earnings growth.

Waldron’s successor in Global Off-Highway will be named at a future date.