 Rotary Releases XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Rotary Releases XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift

Rotary’s new XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift offers wide service capacity range in a small footprint.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Rotary announced the addition of the new XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift to its line of automotive lifts for independent shop owners, dealership service departments and car enthusiasts.

Related Articles

With a 78- to 164-inch 4-wheel alignment wheelbase range and 12,000-lbs. lifting capacity, Rotary said the XA12 is designed with space and flexibility in mind. Introduced at the 2022 SEMA Show, the XA12 has a minimum bay size footprint of 12-by-23 feet. Its open front and rear design provides technicians with greater access to vehicle adjustment points making wheel alignments and other repairs easier to perform.

The alignment scissor lift also comes standard with two 6,000-lbs. capacity air-operated rolling jacks, longer rear slip plates to accommodate a greater wheelbase range and its hinged ramps automatically self-chock and drop down when the lift is raised, increasing the workspace around the lift.

You May Also Like

McCarthy-Tire-Service
News

Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Know a tire dealer that is the “best of the best” at what they do? Nominate them for the 2023 Top Shop Award, presented by Coats.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Team-TIA-Honors

Above and beyond customer service. High levels of expertise. Continuous training. Always improving. Does this sound like your shop or a tire dealer you know? Nominate it to win the 2023 Tire Review Top Shop Award, presented by Coats. Click here to start recognizing independent tire dealers today!

Now in its 16th year, Tire Review is once again searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with its industry-leading Top Shop Awards program. These dealers are a pillar in their communities and epitomize the key attributes of a highly successful business.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Tire Industry Veteran Launches Altia Management Consulting

Prior to founding Altia Management Consulting, Keefe spent 20 years in leadership roles at Coats Company.

By Madeleine Winer
Keefe-Altia-Management
Firestone Industrial Products Reidentifies as Firestone Airide

FSIP, a subsidiary of Bridgestone America and the original air spring company, is unveiling its new brand identity, Firestone Airide.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA Promotes New VP of Sales

Rob Montasser has accepted the position of vice president of replacement sales, said Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA).

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Wins Caterpillar Supplier of the Year Award

Caterpillar procurement leadership presented the award at their Supplier Excellence Recognition event in Dallas, Texas.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Wessels Named CEO of Leeds West Group, Schader Now Exec. Chairman

Schader will now focus on the growth and expansion of the company from a global perspective across all of its investment platforms.

By Madeleine Winer
Leeds-West-Derek-Wessels-CEO
Nokian Tyres Recaps North American Achievements in 2022

Despite unexpected challenges, 2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, thanks to strong partnerships and more.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Bandag Achieves Record Year

Bridgestone announced it’s on pace to achieve its highest ever year-over-year growth in its Bandag business with a 9% increase over 2021. The company forecasts year-end sales of Bandag retreads will reach more than 7 million units in North America and anticipates continued growth in 2023 with a $60 million investment in its Abilene, Texas

By Christian Hinton
RNR Tire Express Announces Three New Chicago Locations

Expansion and acquisitions continue RNR Tire Express’ growth strategy.

By Christian Hinton