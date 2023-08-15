From Manual to Robots: RoboTire’s Impact on the Tire Shop Floor

There are four particular American tire shops where the shop floor looks quite a bit different than what you might be used to. Two enormous robotic arms are lifting 80-pound tires with ease, waltzing to an orchestra or shop sounds as they change a set of four customer tires in 20 minutes. According to executives at RoboTire, who’ve designed and installed these robots, these robots are just at the tip of the iceberg of their capability.

“We’re ramping manufacturing, but then we also have continued to make new improvements. So compared to last year, the robots are probably about two times faster [now] than what they were,” says Victor Darolfi, CEO and founder of RoboTire. “We’ve done layout improvements to basically minimize space constraints to going into shops. And then there is a whole new slew of services that RoboTire will be pushing out over the next couple of months from that side of the world to, again, add a better value prop to our end user.”

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we speak with Darolfi and Ben Wilson, senior manager of Operations for RoboTire, about recent dealer feedback and what’s next for RoboTire.

