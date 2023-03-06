 Tire Changing Robot Installed at Second Discount Tire Store

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Tire Changing Robot Installed at Second Discount Tire Store

A Discount Tire store in Arlington, Texas, now has RoboTire's robotic tire changing technology.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
RoboTire-Installs-First-Revolutionary-Tire-Changing-System-Discount-Tire

RoboTire, a Detroit-based robotics and automation company, has implemented its tire-changing system at a Discount Tire store in Arlington, Texas. This installation marks the second application of RoboTire’s technology with Discount Tire.

Related Articles

RoboTire says its tire-changing system utilizes robotics and advanced algorithms to change tires while maintaining high levels of safety, speed and accuracy for customers and technicians. The system can change tires in as little as 25 minutes, RoboTire said.

The installation of the RoboTire system at Discount Tire’s Arlington store – located at 5541 S Cooper St., Arlington, TX 76017 – is the latest in a series of deployments to continue RoboTire’s expansion and reach across the country, the company said. RoboTire has already implemented its automated systems at a Discount Tire location in Arizona, a Creamery Tire location in Pennsylvania and several other retailers. RoboTire plans to launch more systems in the coming months.

You May Also Like

TIA-TDAWP-training
Double-Coin-REM-2S-tire
Tire-Pros-Conf-2023
News

TIA Stresses Safety, Spotlights RIST Procedure with Service Demo

Industry vet Matt White showed the step by step process for performing the RIST procedure safely.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ETS OTR conference panel

It doesn’t matter how experienced you are in the OTR industry, you should regularly be updated on training to keep you safe during service. At this year’s 68th OTR Conference, Kevin Rohlwing, chief technical officer for the Tire Industry Association (TIA), hosted a live training demo with a digital twist. Instead of showing TIA’s RIST (remove, inspect, snug, torque) safety procedures through a PowerPoint slide or a series of old videos, a live training session was done at the Komatsu Proving Ground just south of Tucson, AZ via a live camera feed. During this live demonstration, Rohlwing was joined on stage by TIA Compliance Specialist Jeff Faubion and Roy Galyer, training manager for Klinge Holdings.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Apollo Tyres Hires Head of Commercial Sales for US, Canada

Brad Person’s hiring coincides with Apollo’s launch of its complete commercial tire line at the TMC Show.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-Brad-Persons
Nokian Starts Hiring Workers to Double Capacity at Dayton Plant

The company will bring in approximately 125 new employees this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Sustainability, Infrastructure Hot Topics at 2023 OTR Tire Conference

OTR industry leaders converged to deliberate on and learn about key industry issues.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-Arce
Martins Launches Line of Impact Wrenches

Martins new line includes seven impact wrenches under the Impulse line of products.

By Madeleine Winer
Martins-impact-wrench-line

Other Posts

MPC Acquires 13 Big O Tires Stores in Kansas City

MPC, a Big O franchisee, purchased the stores from TBC Corporation.

By Madeleine Winer
K&M Tire’s Gossard: ‘There’s Always Opportunity’ to Grow

Find out from K&M President Cheryl Gossard how the company has grown and improved and what she sees as priorities for the future.

By Madeleine Winer
Cheryl Gossard K&M President
Tire Pros Touts Training, Succession Planning & Mobile Tire Service at 2023 Meeting

During the four-day event, Tire Pros dealers received updates on the business, mingled with their peers and learned about how they can tackle emerging industry trends.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Pros mobile tire service van
Michelin, Conti Recognized on Forbes ‘Best Large Employer’ List

Continental has been named to the list for the seventh time, and Michelin took the spot as the No. 1 employer in the automotive category.

By Madeleine Winer
Forbes best employers for women michelin.continental