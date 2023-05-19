 RoboTire Automated Tire-Changing System Installed at Detroit Garage

This marks the company's first retail operation in its hometown.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Robo-Tire

RoboTire has installed its tire-changing system at Detroit Garage in Plymouth, Mich. This marks the first retail operation of a RoboTire system in the company’s hometown, RoboTire says. RoboTire’s system launch at Detroit Garage comes after recent expansion in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, with additional launches in the US and Canada slated for the coming weeks, the company says.

In addition, RoboTire recently paired up with Newlab Detroit, a technology collaborative and business hub located in Michigan Central’s Book Depository. RoboTire said its leadership and engineers will offer guidance and mentorship to startups seeking to develop, test and launch new mobility-focused concepts.

Tire industry executive Jim Mayfield has been promoted to president of Ralson Tire North America. Ralson recently entered the global commercial truck tire (TBR) market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility.

Mayfield previously served as executive vice president for RTNA. The company is supplying two TBR brands, Ralson and Accelus.

