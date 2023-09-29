 Paving the Way for Automotive Innovation: The Road to AAPEX S2E8

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Video

Paving the Way for Automotive Innovation: The Road to AAPEX S2E8

Watch to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

The innovation of the Lincoln Highway wasn’t just about building roads—it was about putting them on the map. The Wyoming Historical Society notes that the abandoned routes laid down by the Union Pacific railroad from 1867 to 1869 were often the best, and sometimes the only, east-west path available when developing the Lincoln Highway. In fact, staying so close to the rail line meant that the Lincoln Highway had about 100 crossings of train tracks throughout the state.

Related Articles

It’s a reminder that innovation, while billed as new and unique, is often built on what came before—the paths carved by other innovators. While Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed up a rare Lincoln Blackwood (with the help of the automotive aftermarket), drives across the country via the Lincoln Highway in time for AAPEX 2023, David Sickels, Babcox Media editor, connects with a few of today’s automotive industry innovators and discovers that the more things change, the more they may stay the same.

“EVs are still going to need fluids,” noted John Noal, executive vice president, D-A Lubricant Co. “They need fluid for cooling batteries—removing the heat. They need brake fluid. They’re going to need fluid technology to get more life out of the batteries.

“And while EVs are going to continue to grow, internal combustion engines are going to be a major part of the market—it’s not going away anytime soon,” Noal continued. “The balance we have as manufacturers is to continue to develop technology for the internal combustion engines to make sure that we can meet the demands of fuel economy, emissions and engine reform.”

There’s even innovation in how industry relationships can help companies be successful as they support today’s customers and help them grow into the world of tomorrow.

“We’re working with our customers, and it’s not a transactional relationship. It’s a true partnership,” noted Michael Schwab, president and chief executive officer, Niterra (the new name of NGK Spark Plugs). “We work with them much like we have through the years on spark plugs and sensors in ways that we can apply our technology to components they need for their vehicles.”

Watch the video to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-seasonal-tires-1400
RwtN-Independent-Tire-Dealers'-Biggest-Competitors
Continental-sustainable-tires
Drivetime_ Ted Hughes
Video

Identifying The Correct Alternator Pulley

The overrunning alternator decoupler pulley serves important purposes that a basic pulley cannot replicate.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Litens alternator

Proper part selection is crucial when repairing a vehicle to ensure optimal performance and longevity. This was the situation the technician and shop owner faced in this video when an incorrect alternator was ordered for a customer's repair. While the alternator itself may have functioned, it was missing a key component - the overrunning alternator decoupler (OAD) pulley. As the expert in the video explains, the OAD pulley serves important purposes that a basic pulley cannot replicate.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
How Much do Customers Really Care About Tire Noise Mitigation?

Even if they aren’t driving an EV, some of your customers might be sensitive to road noise in the cabin, and point to tires as a culprit.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-noise-mitigation
Ohio Tire & Auto Association Donates $3K at Annual Golf Outing

OTAA’s annual golf event raised funds for AACF while connecting Ohio Tire & Automotive Association members.

By Christian Hinton
2023 OTAA-golf-outing
What a Steady Market Means for OTR Tire Dealers

Triangle Tire’s OTR Director Stephen Reynolds gives us the details on the current state of demand, as well as where he sees the market heading as we approach 2024.

By David Sickels
WT-triangle-1400x700
When to Suggest A/T or H/T Truck Tires

A/T tires offer off-road performance and an aggressive appearance, while H/T tires focus on a smooth and quiet ride.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-truck-tires

Other Posts

How to Improve Your Shop’s Brand Image

Branding involves crafting a unique identity and leaving a memorable mark on your company from the eyes of your customers.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-brand-image
Faith, Community Drive Success for Beroth Tire

TJ Beroth continues his family’s business legacy thanks to valuable insights and experiences.

By Madeleine Winer
Johnnyg Featured beroth
The Three Roles Successful Tire Shop Owners Play

Your leadership style and qualities have a profound impact on your employees.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-role-owners-play
AMN Drivetime with Schwartz Advisors’ Rick Schwartz

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Rick delves into trends in M&A in the macroeconomy and the automotive aftermarket.

By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_ Schwartz