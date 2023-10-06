 RNR Tire Express Opens First West Virginia Location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

RNR Tire Express Opens First West Virginia Location

West Virginia shop AutoMed will transition its five-location store to be part of the RNR Tire Express family.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-FanelliBros

RNR Tire Express (RNR) announced its latest franchise opening, marking the official West Virginia debut for the franchise, as well as the first instance of a pre-existing, full-service auto tire shop making a full transition to become a part of the RNR Tire Express family.

Related Articles

Josh and Justin Fanelli, two local Parkersburg brothers and entrepreneurs, owned and operated AutoMed for five years before deciding to serve under the RNR name. Not only will the franchise model afford them the opportunity to expand the brand’s presence throughout the state, but it’s unique rent-to-own business concept will help save families money and ensure everyone has equal access to safe, quality, name-brand tires, RNR said.

RNR said it has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer’s budget. RNR offers and professionally installs tires and custom wheels to a growing market of consumers in the WV area.

“Our brand’s entrance into West Virginia has been a long time coming,” said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. “The agreement is a perfect representation of the commitment our team has to serving as many communities and families across the country as possible.”

You May Also Like

Larry-Nicholls-Photo
Susanna-Tusa-Nokian
Kordsa_Solar-Panel
Flynns Tire Montrose
News

Discount Tire Acquires Dunn Tire

Discount Tire added 25 Dunn Tire retail and service locations in New York and Pennsylvania to its portfolio.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Discount-Tire-Pennsylvania

Discount Tire acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Dunn Tire in a transaction that closed September 30. In addition to tire sales, alignments and tire-related services, Dunn Tire provides parts and installations for brakes, lube and oil services, front-end repairs and state vehicle inspections at 25 locations in western and central New York and Pennsylvania.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires named industry veteran Lawrence Harmon to focus on OEM and new segments.

By Christian Hinton
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA
Rislone Introduces Cat Complete Emissions System Cleaner

Rislone said its Cat Complete cleaner is formulated to clear P0420 engine codes and restore catalytic converter function.

By Christian Hinton
Rislone-Cat-Complete
Pre-Q Galgo Corporation Marks 25 Years of Rubber Manufacturing

Pre-Q Galgo Corporation commemorates a quarter-century of supplying tread rubber and retreading materials in North America.

By Christian Hinton
Pre-Q-25th-Anniversary
Apollo Tyres to Sponsor FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Vredestein branding will be featured across 26 races in the 2023/24 FIS World Cup ski season.

By Christian Hinton
AT-FIS-2023

Other Posts

TIA Elects Six New Board of Directors

TIA says the new directors bring expertise across retail, distribution, training and industry associations.

By Christian Hinton
TIA New Board Members
BKT to Sponsor World Curling Championships

BKT will be the title sponsor of the upcoming three world championships to be held in Canada, starting with the 2024 BKT World Women’s Curling Championship.

By Christian Hinton
BKT curling Canada
Autel Reveals Expanded ADAS Coverage

Autel’s new software update expands 2023-’24 vehicle ADAS calibration coverage, including new wide-angle camera support for Subaru models.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-PR-Subaru-targets-1400
Coats Expands Heavy-Duty Tire Changer Line

Coats’ CHD 6330 Heavy Duty Tire Changer is designed for shops with moderate to high volume and features jaw-style clamping

By Christian Hinton
Coats-6330