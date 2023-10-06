RNR Tire Express Opens First West Virginia Location

RNR Tire Express (RNR) announced its latest franchise opening, marking the official West Virginia debut for the franchise, as well as the first instance of a pre-existing, full-service auto tire shop making a full transition to become a part of the RNR Tire Express family.

Josh and Justin Fanelli, two local Parkersburg brothers and entrepreneurs, owned and operated AutoMed for five years before deciding to serve under the RNR name. Not only will the franchise model afford them the opportunity to expand the brand’s presence throughout the state, but it’s unique rent-to-own business concept will help save families money and ensure everyone has equal access to safe, quality, name-brand tires, RNR said.

RNR said it has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer’s budget. RNR offers and professionally installs tires and custom wheels to a growing market of consumers in the WV area.

“Our brand’s entrance into West Virginia has been a long time coming,” said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. “The agreement is a perfect representation of the commitment our team has to serving as many communities and families across the country as possible.”