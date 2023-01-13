 RNR Tire Express Announces Six New Chicago Locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

RNR Tire Express Announces Six New Chicago Locations

Expansion and acquisitions continue RNR Tire Express' growth strategy.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

RNR Tire Express (RNR) announced the finalization of a new multi-unit deal for six franchise locations in Chicago.

Related Articles

John Abraham, the franchisee responsible for this latest deal, has called Chicago home for over 40 years. During this time, he’s built a successful career within the healthcare industry.

“You might think car manufacturers would have the safest, most performance-ready tires on any new vehicle coming out of the warehouse, but for a variety of reasons, that’s rarely the case,” said Abraham. “That’s what makes RNR Tire Express stand out so much as a concept. It affords anyone the opportunity to equip their vehicle with the latest and greatest in tire capabilities. Helping families and individuals to prioritize their own safety and style.”

The first location is anticipated to arrive in Melrose Park this fall, with the second and third expected in Waukegan and Aurora, respectively. Site selection is still underway for the remaining three franchise locations.

You May Also Like

Autel-U.S.-Enters-EV-Charging-solutions-Industry
Bridgestone Recall 1400
People

Group Touchette Appoints New VP of Strategic Affairs & Growth

Previously, Mougios spent 30 years with Michelin, most recently as its director for Michelin Canada.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Group-Touchette-Mougios

Groupe Touchette Inc. has appointed Tony Mougios as vice president, strategic affairs and growth. Nicolas Touchette, co-owner and CEO, said Mougios was the ideal candidate to support Groupe Touchette's strategic thinking and growth plan.

"Tony Mougios is a key figure in the North American tire industry and a sought-after speaker on the global stage, both for his deep knowledge of the industry and its products and for his strategic vision," he said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Rotary Releases New Line of A/C Recharging Machines

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), announced the launch of its new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA. Related Articles – SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards – Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program – Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires Unveiled

By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website. Related Articles – Continental Tire Partners with Random Vandals Racing – Autel Releases Software Updates for MaxiSys Ultra Tablets – Vredestein Markets Pinza HT at Outdoor Locations

By Christian Hinton
Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program

Atturo Tire announced the introduction of an expansive and competitive motorsports contingency program. The company said the introduction of this program will further expand Atturo Tires’ commitment and support to racing teams in the off-road racing community. Related Articles – Vogue Tyre Introduces Classic White Wide Whitewall Tire – Michelin Recalls Certain Specialty Tires for

By Christian Hinton
Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires

In the just-released Gymkhana 2022 video, Team Yokohama member and action sports superstar Travis Pastrana is driving/jumping/soaring around Florida in a highly modified, 860-horsepower, turbocharged four-wheel drive 1983 Subaru GL wagon dubbed the “Family Huckster.” The vehicle is fitted with Yokohama’s Advan A052 tires. Yokohama said Pastrana did the impossible and upped the action from

By Madeleine Winer
Travis Pastrana Gynkhana yokohama Tires

Other Posts

Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil

Point S has officially opened its first two points of sale in Brazil. The announcement follows news from April this year, when Point S revealed it had signed a master franchisee contract in Brazil with ATO, whose shareholder companies are automotive heavyweights, ADSTA and Orletti. Related Articles – Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru

By Madeleine Winer
Point S brazil
Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ

Telle Tire is expanding in 2023 with plans for 20 locations by the summer.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Tire-jerrys-tires-acquisition
Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires

Hoosier Racing Tire has introduced a newly designed rear drive tire for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity, the company said. Related Articles – Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update –

By Madeleine Winer
Hoosier-Tire-new-racing-tires
Omni United Announces EV Strategy

Omni United, makers of Radar, Patriot and Roadlux Tire brands, has announced its plans to serve EVs. The company said its new EV strategy is a two-pronged approach wherein the first phase will see EV-compatible ranges while the second phase will have a dedicated specialty EV range. Related Articles – Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with

By Madeleine Winer
Omni United EV strategy carbon neutral