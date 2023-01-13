RNR Tire Express Announces Six New Chicago Locations

RNR Tire Express (RNR) announced the finalization of a new multi-unit deal for six franchise locations in Chicago.

John Abraham, the franchisee responsible for this latest deal, has called Chicago home for over 40 years. During this time, he’s built a successful career within the healthcare industry.

“You might think car manufacturers would have the safest, most performance-ready tires on any new vehicle coming out of the warehouse, but for a variety of reasons, that’s rarely the case,” said Abraham. “That’s what makes RNR Tire Express stand out so much as a concept. It affords anyone the opportunity to equip their vehicle with the latest and greatest in tire capabilities. Helping families and individuals to prioritize their own safety and style.”

The first location is anticipated to arrive in Melrose Park this fall, with the second and third expected in Waukegan and Aurora, respectively. Site selection is still underway for the remaining three franchise locations.