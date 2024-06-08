RNR Tire Express to give away NASCAR tickets for Father’s Day promotion

For this year’s Father’s Day promotion, RNR Tire Express is offering one dad and his family an all-expenses paid trip to a NASCAR race that includes “premium” tickets, pit passes, travel accommodations, a driver meet-and-greet with photos, food, drinks and more.

This year’s giveaway will feature all 195 franchise locations across the country. To submit a nomination, visit the Father’s Day in the Fast Lane Giveaway website, where the RNR team will take submissions until midnight on Sunday, June 16, with the grand prize recipient named the following day.

All interested parties can view the giveaway’s official list of rules and regulations here.