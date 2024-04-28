RNR Tire Express opens nominations for 2024 Mother’s Day Giveaway

RNR Tire Express (RNR) has opened nominations for its 2024 Mother’s Day Giveaway. This year’s event includes $100,000 in prizes, as well as a new 2024 Buick Encore for one select nominee, to be awarded May 12, RNR said.

“The thousands of nominations that our team has had the privilege of receiving over these past seven years have continuously showcased why it is we pour so much into this particular campaign,” RNR Tire Express Founder/CEO Larry Sutton said. “Very few things embody the ethos and culture of RNR quite like the personal stories of strength, commitment, and selflessness that a mother displays on a daily basis.”

Over 100 RNR franchise locations will be participating in this year’s Mother’s Day Giveaway, offering free sets of tires to select winners in its communities. According to RNR, those wishing to shine a spotlight on a nominee can submit their story using this link by midnight on Saturday, May 11.