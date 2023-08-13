 RNR Tire Express Wins Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

This year, RNR Tire Express was recognized with the Best Limited Budget Campaign Award for their 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway.

By Christian Hinton
Franchise Update Media conducted its fifth annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest this spring. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand. This year, RNR Tire Express was recognized with the Best Limited Budget Campaign Award for their 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway, which included a customized Jurassic Park-themed Jeep.

A jury of judges evaluated the innovation, objectives and results of more than 150 entrants. Twenty-two winners were chosen from among the four categories. Each winner will be profiled in an upcoming issue of Franchise Update magazine.  

