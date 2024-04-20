RNR Tire Express honors the legacy of franchisee Richard Rose

RNR Tire Express (RNR) recently closed out its annual franchise conference, where it honored the legacy of Richard Rose, who it considered one of its “trailblazing franchisees.” Rose was posthumously awarded with the franchise’s second-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

Members of the Rose family were in attendance at the conference to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on Richard’s behalf. Rose’s two sons will continue to operate their father’s franchise locations in Virginia and ensure his legacy continues within the RNR system and throughout the communities he services, RNR Tire Express said.

RNR also awarded Franchisee of the Year, Faye Sutton Woman of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

Rose first joined RNR in 2008, opening his first of nine franchise locations in Norfolk, Virginia. His work in the 15 years since has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of customers, and helped better the lives of countless team members who he influenced and helped mentor all along the way, RNR Tire Express said.

“Richard was a devoted soul intent on changing as many lives as he could. He truly embodied everything that RNR stands for, and I feel privileged to have had him as a part of our system for as long as we did,” RNR Tire Express Founder/CEO Larry Sutton said. “He led with a level of business acumen and compassion that is rarely seen in this industry, and which we could all stand to emulate in our own lives. I can think of no person more deserving of this award.”

Beyond franchisee recognition during the event, RNR welcomed operators, team members and vendors from across the country to Orlando for a weekend of shared insights and growth projections.