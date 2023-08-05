 RNR Tire Express Gives Away Trip to Disneyland for Father's Day

RNR Tire Express Gives Away Trip to Disneyland for Father’s Day

Efrim Johnson was surprised with the grand prize after having been nominated by his wife Tracy.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
RNR Father's Day Winner

RNR Tire Express announced the winner of its 2023 Father’s Day Giveaway. This year’s prize was an Indiana Jones-styled, all-expense-paid trip to Disneyland in California. Efrim Johnson was surprised with that grand prize after having been nominated by his wife Tracy. She shared stories of her husband’s constant efforts to provide for country, community and family as a former United States Marine, a volunteer firefighter, corrections officer and as a father of two. 

Efrim started a program through the family’s church back in 2014 called Men on a Mission. It’s a program that connects fathers and sons with widows throughout the region in need of home repairs and services. 

“There are few people that go above and beyond the way that a father does for his family,” Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express, said. “Hearing the countless stories that come in from all across the nation on fathers who are going the extra mile truly drives that point home, and makes this yearly give-back effort all the more rewarding for our entire team.”

Atturo Tire Expands Dealer Network

Atturo’s full lineup of truck, SUV, muscle car and speciality tires will soon be available at 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires locations throughout the Midwest.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Atturo Big O tires

Atturo Tire has announced the addition of 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires franchise locations to its dealer network. All locations will have access to Atturo’s entire catalog of tires.

“All of us at Atturo are excited to welcome these 36 Big O Tires locations into the growing network of Atturo Dealers not only in North America but around the globe,” Karl Becker, vice president of sales and operations, Atturo Tire, said. “This partnership means Atturo customers throughout the Midwest will have easier access to our off-road, performance and specialty tire options."

Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire
Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers in the last 18 months.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub

This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone
Federated to Sponsor World of Outlaws Ironman 55

Federated is in the first of a multi-year agreement to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work area and select races as well as serve as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Nationals.

By Christian Hinton
2023 Federated Ironman