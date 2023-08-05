RNR Tire Express Gives Away Trip to Disneyland for Father’s Day

RNR Tire Express announced the winner of its 2023 Father’s Day Giveaway. This year’s prize was an Indiana Jones-styled, all-expense-paid trip to Disneyland in California. Efrim Johnson was surprised with that grand prize after having been nominated by his wife Tracy. She shared stories of her husband’s constant efforts to provide for country, community and family as a former United States Marine, a volunteer firefighter, corrections officer and as a father of two.

Efrim started a program through the family’s church back in 2014 called Men on a Mission. It’s a program that connects fathers and sons with widows throughout the region in need of home repairs and services.

“There are few people that go above and beyond the way that a father does for his family,” Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express, said. “Hearing the countless stories that come in from all across the nation on fathers who are going the extra mile truly drives that point home, and makes this yearly give-back effort all the more rewarding for our entire team.”