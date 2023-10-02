When a customer has a vehicle with a check engine light glowing, and the OBD-II reader shows a P0420 or related (P0421, P0430, P0431) code, it’s probably because there’s an issue with the catalytic converter efficiency. Rislone said a solution to recommend for clearing the code and restoring catalytic converter performance is its Cat Complete Fuel, Exhaust & Emissions System Cleaner (P/N 4720).

The company said this product cleans the entire emissions and exhaust system, as well as the fuel system. It reduces catalyst contamination to restore catalytic converter function and uses detergents to remove intake valve deposits (IVD), combustion chamber deposits (CCD) and other fuel deposits, and the formula also includes a combustion catalyst to improve engine performance.

To explain to customers why P0420 codes should not be ignored, Rislone said to point out that the code means the catalytic converter is not efficiently removing exhaust pollutants. This can result in poor fuel mileage, reduced power and decreased vehicle performance. An inefficient converter itself isn’t a hazard, but it can overheat and damage engine components.

Rislone said Cat Complete is formulated to effectively remove contaminants, soot, carbon build-up, and oily residue from the fuel injectors, combustion chambers, catalytic converters, oxygen sensors and the exhaust. This restores their function and, with regular use, maintains efficiency. The company said Cat Complete can offer an alternative to replacing inefficient catalytic converters and is also effective after failing an emissions test, reducing tailpipe, HC, CO and NOx emissions and restoring lost performance. Regular use helps keep the emissions system clean and prevents recurring check engine lights.