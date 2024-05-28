 Repairify appoints vice president of general automotive repair markets

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Repairify appoints vice president of general automotive repair markets

Ben Johnson will lead the business development and product management teams for asTech Mechanical.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Repairify-Ben-Johnson

Repairify has appointed Ben Johnson as vice president of general automotive repair markets to help lead the company’s expansion into the mechanical market. Repairify said it chose Ben Johnson to lead the business development and product management teams for asTech Mechanical as it enhances its remote OEM solutions.

Related Articles

Johnson got his start as an automotive technician in 1979 and still maintains several ASE certifications. Prior to joining Repairify, his experience included multiple roles at SPX, leadership positions at the Automotive Care Association and Delphi, overseeing AllData’s mechanical repair products, and most recently managing Mitchell 1’s product portfolio.

He is an active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International and most recently served on the Auto Care Association’s (ACA) Tool & Equipment and Emerging Technologies committees. He is also a past president of the Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) and has served as chairman of the Auto Care Association’s Technology Standards Committee.

“Ben brings a wealth of talent and knowledge, so we’re thrilled to have him join our team.” Craig Edmonds, president of asTech said. “He’s been transformative everywhere he’s been. And as we expand this line of business, we have no doubt he’ll have those same results leading business development and product management for asTech Mechanical.”

Johnson’s primary mission at Repairify will be to lead the strategic growth and product development of asTech Mechanical, the company said.

asTech Mechanical said it will help shops complete any repair functions in-house that would require an OEM tool without the shop needing to purchase that specific OEM tool, send out the vehicle or sublet.

This new technology from asTech Mechanical is available on asTech and other select third-party diagnostic devices now.

You May Also Like

Team-Falken-second-place-finish
Sullivan Tire Logo
ATP-Tour-x-Yokohama
GEP-Global-Supply-Chain-Volatility-Index-stock
News

Yokohama Rubber expands motorsports tire production capacity at Mishima Plant

Yokohama Rubber will invest approx. $24.2 million in a new line that will expand the plant’s capacity for motorsports tires by 35%.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Japan-plant

Yokohama Rubber plans to expand motorsports tire production capacity at its Mishima Plant in Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan. Yokohama Rubber will invest about ¥3.8 billion (approx. $24.2 million) in a new line that will produce 18-in. and larger motorsports tires, expanding the plant’s capacity for motorsports tires by 35%. Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2024, and production on the new line is planned to begin near the end of 2026 and be brought up to full capacity in the third quarter of 2027, Yokohama Rubber said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TechForce Foundation launches Techs Talk survey

The survey is designed to uncover insights into the perspectives of aspiring technician students and new working technicians.

By Christian Hinton
Stock-technician-training-1400
Hunter Engineering releases new alignment coverage for hundreds of vehicles

The release covers new records as well as updates to existing records, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign
GRI appoints new director of North America

Ydo Doornbos has spent 29 years in the tire industry, and will now lead GRI’s efforts to expand the company in the North American market.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Ydo-Doornbos
Nexen Tire America details its 2024 U.S. motorsports program

Nexen Tire Motorsports drivers competed at the “Streets of Long Beach” Pro Championship event using the company’s N’Fera Sport R tire.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-America-2024-motorsports

Other Posts

Chapel Hill Tire opens 12th location in Durham, NC

Chapel Hill Tire said the new Durham location will offer everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-new-location
Hankook acquires additional stake in thermal management systems company, Hanon Systems

Hankook & Company Group said it will hold a 50.53% stake in Hanon Systems and take management rights as the largest shareholder.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies

Extending PRT’s product portfolio in North America, the new release represents nearly 12M vehicles in new coverage.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-Strut
Tire Discounters partners with the Atlanta Braves for home run promotion

For every home run hit by the Braves this year in a game, Tire Discounters will give fans discounts on Goodyear/Cooper tires.

By Christian Hinton