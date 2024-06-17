 Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
AMN Drivetime Video

Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

At NAPA, “Breaux Knows” business relationships, ABCs to avoid, and serving the automotive professional.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

Growing up in South Louisiana, Randy Breaux started working young, inspired by his machinist father and grandfather. His formal career began after college, spending 26 years in manufacturing, with 21 of those at Baldor Electric Company. Following its acquisition by a European firm in 2011, he transitioned to the distribution side, joining Motion, a division of Genuine Parts Company.

Related Articles

At Motion, Breaux held various roles, eventually becoming President in 2018. In March 2023, he was appointed Group President for GPC North America, overseeing both the industrial and automotive sectors, which included NAPA. 

Breaux’s leadership philosophy emphasizes four key tenets: vision, strategy, structure, and culture. He believes a clear vision supported by a robust strategy, executed within an effective structure, and underpinned by a strong culture, is crucial for business success. He also highlights the importance of avoiding the “ABCs” – arrogance, bureaucracy, and complacency – while building a high-performing team.

A mentor taught him the importance of transparency and honesty, guiding principles that have shaped his management style. Breaux prioritizes building solid relationships based on trust and transparency, believing that success naturally follows strong relationships. This approach extends to his dealings with employees, customers, and shareholders.

In his view, focusing on customer needs is paramount, rather than closely monitoring competitors. He emphasizes the importance of understanding and meeting customer expectations to drive value and build lasting partnerships.

While NAPA serves both DIY and professional customers, Breaux highlights the company’s strong reputation among professionals as the key focus. The complexity of modern vehicles often necessitates professional repair services, which aligns with NAPA’s commitment to supporting professional repair shops and fleet managers.

Episode Overview

  • Randy Breaux discusses his career, starting at NAPA and transitioning into a role with GPC (1:46)
  • Breaux shares his philosophies on an effective work environment, also known as ‘Breaux Knows’ (5:10)
  • Why Breaux lives by the philosophy “relationships first, success follows” when it comes to business (10:30)
  • A focus on customers over competition and why Breaux believes this leads to success (11:22)
  • Coming up on a year in his new role, Breaux shares his impressions of the aftermarket (12:35)
  • B2B or B2C, Breaux explains NAPA’s main focus (14:07)
  • Breaux shares his Charles Barkley story (16:37)
  • Lightning Round (19:37)

You May Also Like

MainIQ-2
TR-Continental-Important-tips-for-wheel-bearing-service
WT YT-Sonic-Tools-1400
tech iq
Johnny G & Friends

Sally Thomas taps into her tenacity to build on the success of her family’s tire business

Today, Sally Thomas and her brother, Bryan, operate eight retail stores, two commercial locations, three wholesale distribution warehouses, a Mighty Auto Parts franchise, and an e-commerce business.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
sally-thomas-1400-REV

Sally Thomas is a second-generation tire dealer with ambition, grit, and heart for the tire industry. Her father, Paul, founded the business in 1981 out of the driveway of their family home, and he and his wife, Sandra, soon blossomed the company into a full-blown tire and service location in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime with APSG’s Mike Mohler

For Mohler, it all began in Monroe, Louisiana, where he worked for his father, Ray.

By Tire Review Staff
AMN Drivetime with ContiTech Group’s Cal Ganda

As head of aftermarket distribution at ContiTech Industrial Solutions Americas, Ganda embodies servant leadership, prioritizing team success and customer-centricity.

By Tire Review Staff
AMN Drivetime Cal Ganda
AMN Drivetime with Schaeffler’s Jerry Conroy

Jerry Conroy shares insights into his career trajectory, the evolving landscape of the company’s aftermarket operations, and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_ Conroy
At the intersection of tradition and innovation with Grace Hovis

Grace Hovis’s journey in Hovis Auto & Truck Supply blends tradition with digital innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry.

By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_-Hovis-1400x700-1

Other Posts

Three facts about modern electric power steering

EPS has enabled key vehicle advancements like stop/start systems, hybrids and advanced driver assistance features or ADAS.

By Christian Hinton
How Phaelona Bradley champions customer service and breaks barriers

Phaelona’s commitment to making those around her better and improving customer relationships is helping to shape a customer-centric culture at Yokohama.

By Christian Hinton
3633-Phaelona bradley
Kevin Speroff’s passion for learning and analytical approach make him an industry asset

Kevin approaches everything he does with the mindset of the eternal student, constantly looking to develop himself.

By Christian Hinton
Even in the face of adversity, Randy John proves he will remain resilient

Randy leverages his expertise and customer relationships to strengthen Double Coin’s brand presence.

By Christian Hinton
3633-Randy john