 Rain Alliance launches the Rain RFID Training Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Rain Alliance launches the Rain RFID Training Program

The training program responds to the demand for certified practitioners who can offer vendor-agnostic skills.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Stock-Rain-Alliance-RFID-training

Rain Alliance, a non-profit industry organization supporting the development and adoption of Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), has launched its Rain RFID Training Program. The company said this program will equip the global Rain RFID industry’s professionals with business and technical knowledge needed to fuel the adoption and deployment of Rain RFID solutions. Spearheaded initially by 15 Rain Alliance member organizations, the training program responds to the demand for certified practitioners who can offer vendor-agnostic skills in both the design of sector-specific solutions and their technical implementation.

Related Articles

The non-profit said the program will evolve over time in line with proposals made by its members. Initial courses include the Rain RFID in Tyres Masterclass, Rain RFID Solutions Planning, and the Certified Rain RFID Solutions Engineer learning path, which encompasses an Encoding Masterclass, Read-Point Design, and Solution Deployment.

“With global RAIN tag chip shipments forecast to reach 115bn units by 2028, this industry is crying out for a robust, vendor-agnostic training and certification program,” Aileen Ryan, CEO, Rain Alliance said. “The RAIN Alliance is uniquely positioned to answer this need. Use cases and applications continue to diversify, and data from RAIN RFID deployments is increasingly being repurposed in support of broader business goals including, notably, efforts to increase environmental sustainability. We expect this trend to continue as inbound regulations like the EU’s Digital Product Passport gain traction and organizations seek to maximize the value of both their people and their technologies.”

The Rain RFID Training Program will be available globally in various formats, with courses initially available in-person and online to suit participants’ preferences and content requirements. The Rain Alliance invites all interested professionals to participate and become part of the movement to up-skill the industry and support the rapid proliferation of Rain RFID technology across various industries including retail, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and automotive, it said.

You May Also Like

Scotts-Auto-Knight-Auto-acquisition
Hankook-De-Costa-Portland-Race
Charles-Curlee-Tire-Discounters
GT-Radial-team-female-driver
News

Litens Aftermarket details how it plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030

The company said its commitment, in collaboration with its OEM customers, extends to responsible consumption and production.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Monro-Sustainability

Litens Aftermarket said it is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability by addressing areas like environmental responsibility, energy efficiency, fairness and concern for employees, corporate ethics and compliance, responsible supply chain practices, and contributions to communities. Litens said it's dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. 

According to Litens, the company maintains a global environmental program and prioritizes corporate ethics and compliance with environmental regulations through internal and third-party audits, and fosters a culture of accountability and responsibility. Through energy efficiency measures, including the installation of LED lighting and solar panels across multiple sites, Litens said it is reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Litens also prioritizes waste reduction and recycling through waste audits that help track waste metrics across its facilities, along with instituting packaging improvements to limit unnecessary materials.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Inaugural AACF humanitarian award announced

Sponsored by NEXUS North America, award nominations will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2025.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
FCS Automotive releases 42 new part numbers

FCS said its new parts cover applications including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80 and more.

By Christian Hinton
FCS-42-part-Numbers
Cosmo Tires, TGI hold second annual Car & Truck Show

A variety of cars and trucks showed up for this event and over 25 trophies and awards were given out.

By Christian Hinton
TGI-Front-Lot-car-show
Goodyear releases tires-as-a-service subscription for fleets

The tires-as-a-service offering combines Goodyear’s tires, predictive insights and service footprint in one, subscription-based solution.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-fleet-management-subcription-1400

Other Posts

PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies

The new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications, including light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-94-new-products
Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Akebono has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT
Nokian Tyres, POWDR to plant trees for season passes sold in 2024

It’s the fourth year the companies have partnered with One Tree Planted to help protect scenic areas impacted by deforestation.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-POWDR-Sapling
Litens Aftermarket introduces new tensioner technology

A new Easy Button latch featuring ‘Technician Assist Pin’ technology enables tensioner replacement to be done by a single technician, the company said.

By Christian Hinton
Litens-new-technology-1400