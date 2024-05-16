Radar Tires signs multi-year contract with Singapore Golf Association

Omni United, under its flagship, Radar Tires brand, has signed a multi-year contract with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA). Under this partnership, touring professionals who have previously represented Singapore at an elite amateur level and recently turned professional will receive financial support for their training and competition-related expenses as they embark on the early stages of their professional careers, Omni United said.

The company said this partnership with SGA is part of its commitment to nurturing upcoming talent in Singapore.

“We are thrilled to announce Radar Tires’ multi-year partnership with SGA. At Omni United, it has been our endeavour to contribute to the countries where we operate, and we have done this whenever we have seen an opportunity. Singapore is where it all started for us, so its only natural for us to support the local community.” GS Sareen, president and CEO of Omni United said. “We have seen that once the professionals reach a certain level, they can support themselves. The amateurs have reasonable support from the system but when they turn professional and pursue their dreams to make a career in the sport, they require financial support the most. This is what we aim to accomplish with this partnership. We don’t want any local talent to be left behind for the want of financial support.”

“We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Omni United and Radar Tires to develop elite golf by providing the necessary support to the professional golfers in the SGA Professional Program. SGA remains committed to enhancing this program and this partnership with Omni United will be a boost as the professionals strive to achieve success internationally.” Joshua Ho, general manager of SGA said.