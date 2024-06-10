 Radar Tires adds six SKUs to Renegade-X M/T tire line

Tires

Radar Tires adds six SKUs to Renegade-X M/T tire line

The company is now offering 16 SKUs for this line, which was originally launched with 10.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Radar-Renegade-X-4

Radar Tires is expanding its mud terrain range, the Renegade-X, a tire line launched in 2021 and designed in collaboration with Italian automotive design house GFG Style. The Renegade-X caters to off-road enthusiasts and features a “stealth” inspired design, Radar Tires said. The company is now offering 16 SKUs for this line, which was originally launched with 10. This range now covers popular fitments ranging from 17- to 24-in. rim diameters in the U.S. market.

The newly launched SKUs are:

  • LT295/70R17 128/125Q E;
  • LT295/70R18 129/126Q E;
  • 33×12.50R18LT 118 Q E;
  • LT295/65R20 129/126Q E;
  • 37×12.50R20LT 128 Q F;
  • 37×13.50R20LT 127Q E.

“Since we launched the Renegade-X, the market response has been fantastic, with dealers consistently requesting additional popular sizes,” said G.S. Sareen, president and CEO of Omni United. “Our goal with Radar Tires is to provide our dealers a comprehensive offering that supports sustained profitable growth. With Radar, dealers and end-users are also associating with a brand that’s committed to giving back to society through partnerships such as supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and our commitment to being carbon neutral.”

According to Radar Tires, some of the benefits of the Renegade-X are:

  • High void-to-lug ratio, deep side blocks and a specially formulated rock-crawl tread compound, as well as a mud-rescue shoulder;
  • A combination of stone ejectors and serrations on the bottom tread;
  • High turn-up 3-ply sidewall construction combined with aggressive “stealth” shaped sidewall lugs;
  • A specially formulated tread compound combined with tie bars to provide lateral stability and promote even wear;
  • An optimized tread pattern designed to reduce noise.

