 Radar Tires to sponsor Milhausen Motorsports for the Amsoil Off-Road Championship

Milhuasen Motorsports will use a range of Radar Tires’s light truck tires including the Renegade A/T5, Renegade R/T and Renegade R7 M/T.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Radar-Tires-sponsorship-motorsports

Omni United, through its flagship brand Radar Tires, is sponsoring Milhausen Motorsports for the Amsoil Off-Road Championship 2024. Milhausen Motorsport is a Minnesota based off-road racing team that was founded by father and son duo Travis Milhausen Sr. and Travis Milhausen Jr. in 2012. They have been competing in the Amsoil Off-Road Championship since 2019. Travis Jr., the team’s race driver, will continue to represent the team and Radar Tires in the 2024 season. The team will compete in two categories: Pro Lite (3400 lbs) and Pro 2 (4100 lbs), participating in a total of eight races during the season, which started on June 22, at the Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run in Wisconsin. Some of the past achievements of Travis Jr. include having a podium finish in 2022 at the Bark River Michigan.

“We are excited to partner with Milhausen Motorsports for the Amsoil Off-Road Championship 2024. At Radar Tires, we believe in supporting upcoming talent in the communities where we operate. Travis Jr. is a young and talented racer who has great potential and I wish him and the team all the success this season,” said GS Sareen, president and CEO of Omni United. “Motorsport is also a great way for us to showcase the performance and durability of our products. Today, Radar’s newest Premium Collection offers the same performance that an established premium brand provides but at a fraction of the cost.”

Milhuasen Motorsports will use a range of Radar’s light truck tires for the different races. These ranges include the Renegade A/T5, Renegade R/T and Renegade R7 M/T tires which are all terrain, rugged terrain and mud terrain ranges respectively.

