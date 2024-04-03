Radar releases Dimax winter, all-weather tire lines

Radar Tires launched new winter and all-weather tire ranges during its Mission North Dealer Event in Ivalo, Finland. The Dimax winter and Dimax all-weather were been designed by Omni United in collaboration with design house GFG Style, led by automotive designers Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Both ranges have been tested in multiple winter and summer weather conditions in collaboration with UTAC at its laboratories and test tracks in multiple countries, Radar said.

The Dimax Winter features the Double Cristal 3D sipes across its pattern which Radar said maximizes grip on snow, slush and water, as well as stability on dry and wet roads, combined with the Inari Silica Compound. The Dimax all-weather features a triple-edged pattern design for mechanical grip on snow as well as wet and dry road performance combined with the blue silica compound designed to deliver safety on wet roads, all-weather performance, high durability and resistance to tire aging, the manufacturer said.

According to Radar, both ranges will include several additional features, including:

Aqueduct Grooves which help to evacuate water and slush from the tread, reducing the risk of aquaplaning;

Connect support technology, a structural element embedded within the tire’s tread pattern, providing support to all the tread blocks from shoulder to shoulder;

Circle of Treadlife, a safety feature that indicates remaining tread depth;

Smooth velvet sidewall that features ultra-low protrusions which improve the tire’s air drag factor;

EV compatibility

The Dimax Winter will be available 41 sizes ranging from 14-20 in. for popular CAR/CUV/SUV fitments whilst the Dimax all-weather will be available in 40 sizes ranging from 14-18 in. for popular CAR/CUV fitments. Both ranges will be globally available for the 2024-25 winter season, Radar said.