PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies

PRT has launched 59 new complete strut assemblies for the North American market. The launch includes application coverage for Nissan Frontier, Toyota Highlander and Mercedes E-Class models, in addition to brand-new applications, such as the Dodge Durango 2022, the Ram ProMaster City 2022, and the Mazda CX-9 2022, among others, according to PRT.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always committed to premium quality, top performance and innovation, so we are continually launching new applications for the aftermarket. These new items are in stock and ready to ship,” Bruno Bello, director of global marketing, said.