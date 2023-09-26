 PRT Expands North American Aftermarket Product Offerings

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

PRT Expands North American Aftermarket Product Offerings

PRT introduced comprehensive strut assemblies for various vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
PRT-NEW-PRODUCTS

PRT is extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket with 15 new products. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of complete strut assemblies in the world, PRT announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launches include models such as Subaru Impreza, Ford Escape, and Volvo XC60, in addition to brand new applications such as the Lexus NX300 2021, Chevrolet Malibu 2022, Honda CRV 2022, among others.

Related Articles

PRT said its products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“Our company is globally certified and recognized for producing high-performance products,” Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT, said. “We are committed to providing innovative solutions to our US clients by launching new items in the aftermarket that feature the same quality components used in the OE market.”

You May Also Like

Maxxis-racing
Master-Shop_Logo
Anthony-Blackman-1400
Kelsey_John
News

Michelin prevails in IP lawsuit over Chinese KO2 imitation

A Canadian court awarded damages to Michelin over Wideway’s infringement of BFGoodrich tread IP.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Lawyer-stock

The Michelin Group won a lawsuit against a dealer in Canada for selling a Chinese tire that violates intellectual property rights regarding the BFGoodrich Tires All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire.  

Michelin filed the lawsuit in the Court of Queen’s Bench of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada (Michelin v. Tire Boys & Auto Service Inc., case no. SJC-52-2022). The suit alleged that the All-Terrain T/A AK3 tire sold under the Wideway brand included a virtually identical tread design to the original BFGoodrich Tires All-Terrain T/A KO tire.   

Read Full Article

More News Posts
OTC Debuts BT12, BT30 Heavy-Duty Bottle Jacks

OTC’s new heavy-duty bottle jacks provide 12 and 30 ton capacities for lifting on the road or job site.

By Christian Hinton
OTC-12ton-30ton-combo
VIP Tires Donates Nearly $3,000 to Marshfield School Committee

VIP Tire’s “Oil Changes for Education” program raises funds for local schools.

By Christian Hinton
VIP-Tires-Marshfield-Donation
Nokian Tyres, Powdr Partner to Plant Trees

When you buy a season pass to a Powdr resort this spring, a tree will be planted on your behalf through their partnership with Nokian Tyres.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian POWDR
Black’s Tire Charity Golf Tournament Raises $207K

Black’s Tire members gathered for its 20th annual event, returning to the golf course to raise funds for Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

By Christian Hinton
Blacks-Tire-charity

Other Posts

TIA to Offer Commercial Tire Instructor Training

The four-day class covers all aspects of medium/heavy truck tire service.

By Christian Hinton
CTS-TIA
ATD Sponsors First Responder Appreciation Day

ATD supported the Gary Sinise Foundation’s event celebrating first responders and awarded grants to local fire and police departments.

By Christian Hinton
ATD-GSF
Hankook Tire Announces Grand Slam Rebate Fall Promotion

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-grand-slam-rebate
OTC Introduces 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands

The S012 stands are ideal for mid-size, heavy-duty vehicles, as well as construction, fleet, agricultural and vocational vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
OTC-jack-stand