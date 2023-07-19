 Toyo Wins Product Design 2023 Category at Red Dot Awards

Toyo Wins Product Design 2023 Category at Red Dot Awards

Toyo's Proxes Sport 2 incorporates proprietary technologies, including the "T-Mode" for pattern design and Nano Balance Technology for rubber material development.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Toyo Tire announced its Proxes Sport 2 received the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2023.

The Red Dot Design Award has a history of more than 60 years since its inauguration in 1955. Organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen of Germany, it is known as one of the world’s three largest design awards, along with the iF Design Award and the International Design Excellence Awards. It breaks down into three disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. Every year, as many as 20,000 submissions from around the world are evaluated by a jury consisting of design specialists.

Toyo said its Proxes Sport 2 is a premium sport tire which focuses handling and braking. Utilizing two of Toyo Tire’s proprietary technologies, the “T-Mode,” its tire development platform for pattern design and the Nano Balance Technology for rubber material development were used.

