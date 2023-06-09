 Price Check: Tire Replacements Across the US

Compare your tire replacement pricing, including mounting, balancing and TPMS service, to national averages.

By Madeleine Winer
“How much?” is a question always asked at your shop counter, and more so recently as inflation and world events have bolstered prices due to shortages. A tire dealer’s service advisor at the counter or kiosk has become a consultant trying to match their price-conscious customers with the performance they desire out of their tires.

In many ways, service advisors are on “the front lines of sticker shock,” a recent ProPublica article put it. “A place to vent frustrations about an amorphous global economy that’s strangled people’s ability to make ends meet,” the article continued. In their investigation, the group said tire prices have risen 21.4% on average over the past two years, more than 70% higher than core inflation. “A tire that previously cost $100 might now cost $120; one that was $250 might be $300. That’s not counting labor, and people often have to buy more than one tire,” ProPublica reported.

As prices have gone up for goods around the world, tire dealers should be asking themselves if they’re charging the right amount for replacing four tires and necessary services, including mounting, balancing, TPMS service and tire disposal. We asked our friends at InteliChek to shop for prices on replacing four tires, and below are the prices they found, comparing independent tire dealers with car dealers and mass merchants.

