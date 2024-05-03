 Prepare your tire shop for the future

You have an opportunity to capture extra profits and future-proof your business.

Tire Review Staff
Published:

Every day, sci-fi movies are looking more like reality. We can access all of human knowledge with our phones, can answer calls from our watches, and ride in self-driving vehicles to get us from point A to B.

The future is here in the automotive world, too. With more aging vehicles on the road and owners wanting to maximize service life, demand for vehicle repairs is rising. This presents an opportunity for tire dealers to capture extra profits and future-proof their businesses amid changes coming to the automotive industry. Are you “future-proofed” and ready to face the realities of a new world?

One of the biggest shifts we are seeing is the accelerating adoption of EVs. As states and cities set mandates to phase out sales of internal combustion engine vehicles, EV numbers will likely continue to climb over the next decade. However, a lot of auto technicians currently lack the specialized skills or tools required to work on these electrified cars.

At a minimum, virtual training courses provide an understanding of the core EV systems and components. However, hands-on training is critical for learning important safety protocols when servicing high-voltage components.

Over the next decade, there will still be a majority when it comes to ICE vehicles on the road. That means shops have a window to properly equip themselves through the coming years while still capturing revenue from aging ICE vehicles. Use those profits to steadily upskill staff and upgrade your shop’s equipment and facilities.

In addition to training, outfitting service bays with larger lifts, dedicated EV workspaces, specialized tools and stringent safety gear will all be important investments. Don’t feel overwhelmed though – anticipate these future needs and create a financial plan to roll out changes systematically.

Another key future-proofing step is digitalizing your shop’s services and customer experience. Websites with online booking and tracking portals will become the norm, giving customers the seamless convenience they’ve grown accustomed to in other areas of their lives.

While these technology shifts may seem daunting today, they are approaching quickly. The window of opportunity is open now to leverage revenue from the aging vehicle fleet to properly prepare. Get started by making incremental progress and strategic investments. That way, as EVs and digital services go mainstream, your team and facilities will be ready to go in this new automotive era.

Recommending summer tires based on customer demand

Let’s talk about why clear communication with customers is key with this segment.

Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-summertires

If you’re a shop looking to sell summer tires, it’s important to know that customers looking for these tires have very specific needs. Let’s talk about why, before recommending summer tires, you need to fully understand customer performance requirements.

Unlike all-season or all-terrain tires built for diverse driving conditions, UHP summer tires are designed with one priority: dry and wet traction for performance driving. Lateral and longitudinal grip in dry and wet conditions are also important, which is achieved through optimized contact patches, high silica tread compounds and circumferential grooves to channel water. Generally, UHP summer tire tread design features large blocks and fewer grooves for more road contact on dry surfaces. The grooves are designed to channel water away from the tire, reducing the risk of hydroplaning on wet roads.

How vehicle alignment affects ADAS features

It’s not just about keeping the vehicle traveling straight anymore – proper alignment is critical for ADAS features to function correctly.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-alignmentADAS
How to know whether to resurface or replace brake rotors

The rise of front-wheel-drive vehicles in the mid-1970s led to the emergence of hubless or “hat” style rotors.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-brakerotors
How to maximize your scan tools’ full potential

Get the most out of your tools so they aren’t just expensive code readers.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-scan tool
Properly diagnosing wheel speed sensors

Wheel speed sensors don’t just read wheel speed – they detect subtle movements to enable all sorts of convenience and safety features.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-speed-sensor

Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_tiremold
The commercial tire market is cautiously recovering from 2023 challenges

To better understand commercial tire expectations for the remainder of the year, Tire Review recently sat down with Pierluigi Cumo, VP of B2B products at Michelin North America.

By David Sickels
Michelin-Commercial-Truck-Tires-1400
Is the future of TPMS technology blue(tooth)?

TPMS hasn’t changed much since it was mandated in 2007, but Bluetooth sensors could be a welcome update for drivers and shops.

By Christian Hinton
Bluetooth-TPMS-1400
Ag tires and the duality of deflection

Farmers are stuck between rising input costs and declining crop prices. Therein lies the opportunity for ag tire dealers across the country.

By Jeff Wallick
BKT_AGRIMAXFACTOR_Field