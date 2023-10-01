Pre-Q Galgo Corporation Marks 25 Years of Rubber Manufacturing

Pre-Q Galgo Corporation celebrated 25 years in the US & Canada at a recent meeting at their corporate office in Dallas, TX. Galgo began producing rubber products in August 1952 in Mexico City, Mexico. For ten years, Pre-Q was distributed by Associated Rubber out of Georgia into the US and Canada. Pre-Q Galgo corporation was established in 1998 with offices and a warehouse in Dallas, Texas.

“We are very thankful to our loyal customers, whom we consider part of the Pre-Q Galgo family, and look forward to many more years supplying them with High-quality tread rubber and retreading materials” said Eduardo Nava/Vice president of Pre-Q Galgo Corporation.