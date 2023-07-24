 How Lead/Pull Affects Tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

How Lead/Pull Affects Tires

How well a vehicle stays in a lane is the result of a complex equation, involving the vehicle’s suspension, steering and tires.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

How well a vehicle stays in a lane is the result of a complex equation. It involves the vehicle’s suspension, steering and tires on all four corners. So, how do tires play a role? Let’s find out in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Related Articles

When a customer comes in complaining of the steering leaning toward one side, it could be a clue that the vehicle has a lead/pull condition. This happens when the wheel is not straight when traveling in a straight line down the road. A lead/pull condition can mean that the chassis and tire conditions that require steering input to achieve travel in the desired direction are off.

It is important for a technician to capture what the driver is experiencing and verifying if the condition explained meets the mechanical criteria for the complaint.

That’s why when a driver comes in and you think they’re experiencing a lead/pull condition, test driving the vehicle is critical. Just pulling the car into the alignment bay, taking readings and looking for the specification that’s out of whack will typically never solve a customer complaint or car problem.

When a vehicle with a possible lead/pull condition comes into the shop, the first item technicians should inspect are the tires. Today’s tires are made to higher tolerances and the decreased sidewall area can reduce the chances of a tire’s rolling circumference causing pulls. But there is one thing that remains constant: drivers not checking the inflation pressure regularly. So, a side-to-side difference as small as 3 psi can cause a lead/pull condition.

Rotating tires can indicate if the problem is related to the tires. If you rotate the front tires side to side and the pull is in the opposite direction, you may have found your problem. If you rotate the tires from front to rear and the problem is gone, you just might have solved the problem until the next rotation.

So, the next time a customer comes to your shop with this complaint, look at the full set of tires and wheels and come up with a mounting strategy to cure the steering lead/pull. If the tires don’t show signs of uneven wear, inspect other components involved in the vehicle’s steering to diagnose the issue.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Johnnyg sullivan tire
Pirelli Lambo
Giti Tire What's Treading Dave Poling
Garage Studio

Tips for a More Precise Wheel Balance

Top-tier tires can’t compensate for imbalance or worn-out equipment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental wheel-balance

The best tire in the world can’t fix a poor balance or worn-out tooling. So how do you ensure that you tighten your shop’s wheel balancing procedures to get the best balance each time? We’ve got a few ideas in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Tire Performance Must Match the Demands of SUV/CUV Drivers

Consider these factors when suggesting a tire that caters to the needs of customers with SUVs and CUVs.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-SUV-CUV
Drive with Confidence Year-Round with Continental Tire’s Touring Tire Offerings

This video is sponsored by Continental Tire.

By Continental
TR-Continental- Touring-Tires
National Tire Safety Week: Tips to Pass on to Your Customers

Use these tips to educate your customers about their tire health this week.

By Madeleine Winer
national tire safety week tips
How Creating Tire Service Packages Leads to Better Transparency

Consider offering good, better, best packages when offering services around installing new tires.

By Christian Hinton
TR Continental Menu

Other Posts

Mounting & Demounting a Tire the Correct Way

In both rim clamp and pedestal tire changers, specific techniques are followed to ensure correct dismounting and mounting of tires.

By Scott Blair
Reverse-wheel-adapter
Jack of All Trades Brandon Hulon Makes Mark in Tire Business

You’ll never hear our latest Club 3633 member say, “that’s not my job.”

By Madeleine Winer
3633 Headshot
Why Updating Your TPMS Tools Regularly Matters

To maintain the accuracy and reliability of newly programmed TPMS sensors, it’s important to keep your TPMS programming tool up to date.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS Stock
Is Your Equipment Ready for A/C Service Season?

Prepare your customer’s A/C for the summer with these maintenance tips.

By Andrew Markel
A-C-Machine-1400