Plews & Edelmann launches factory-direct shipping program

Plews & Edelmann, a supplier of power steering components, has introduced a new factory-direct shipping program for power steering hose customers in the U.S. This progressive logistics solution provides domestic quality and service that exceeds overseas direct import options, Plews & Edelmann said.

Plews & Edelmann said this factory-direct shipping alternative leverages its North American supply chain to offer benefits over alternative direct import programs from overseas, including:

US-based order fulfillment;

30-day lead times;

95%+ order fill;

Full container load efficiency.

The factory-direct program is currently available for Edelmann brand power steering hoses.