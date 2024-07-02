Pirelli works with Porsche to develop the P Zero Trofeo RS and P Zero Corsa tires

Pirelli and Porsche have worked together to develop new tires for the Porsche 911. They include the P Zero Trofeo RS and P Zero Corsa for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, as well as P Zero Trofeo R and P Zero Corsa for the 911 GT3. The companies said these tires have been specifically designed to offer pleasant driving on the road as well as on the track. Among them, the P Zero Trofeo RS has just been judged the best street-legal semi-slick tire for track driving by German magazine Auto Bild Sportscars, which recently compared several tires on a 911 GT3 RS.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS posed several technical challenges in terms of tire development, Pirelli said. The company said the tires have to enhance the characteristics of the car on the road but also deliver performance close to that of a racing car, thanks to the aerodynamics and lightness of the vehicle. These opposite demands are met by two new dedicated Pirelli tires, both in 275/35R20 size at the front and 335/30R21 size at the rear. The P Zero Trofeo RS is a semi-slick tire designed to achieve high performance on a circuit, while the P Zero Corsa is more road-oriented, according to Pirelli. The P Zero Trofeo RS for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has an even wider working range than the P Zero Trofeo R. The new tire allows fast warm-up capability that offers immediate grip and also resists stress even during the most demanding driving sessions, due to the reduced wear rate. The manufacturer said this is thanks to a strengthened internal structure, which provides support under significant aerodynamic loads, as well as a tread design that has been optimized through virtual simulation, with dedicated materials derived from an asphalt rally compound. P Zero Trofeo RS is designed to offer safe driving even in wet conditions, Pirelli said.

The P Zero Trofeo R for the Porsche 911 GT3 also features technologies and processes that were born in the world of motorsport, Pirelli said. Both the P Zero Trofeo R and the P Zero Corsa for the 911 GT3 are available in 255/35R20 and 315/30R21 sizes.