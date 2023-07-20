Pirelli Unveils P Zero Trofeo RS

Pirelli introduced the P Zero Trofeo RS, the company’s latest tire designed for carmakers aiming to highlight the performance of their most sporty models. Pagani Automobili was the first to request a specific version of the new tire for the Utopia, its latest hypercar.

Pirelli said the P Zero Trofeo R was originally designed as an aftermarket tire to improve on-track performance, while the P Zero Trofeo RS is primarily intended as original equipment (OE), giving manufacturers the chance to supply cars that are already primed for a sports driving experience.

Pirelli said its research and development department applied a series of technologies to the P Zero Trofeo RS, including multi-compound tread: a technology that allows tires to be personalized to complement the individual characteristics of each car.

The new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS is already available for the cars using it as original equipment, and will be available in the future for a wide range of aftermarket tires. The P Zero Trofeo R will remain available in a specific selection of sizes.