 Petlas Tire Products on Display at the Transport Logistic Fair

Petlas Tire focused on showcasing tires in the bus and truck segments.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Petlas Tire Corporation says it made its debut at the Transport und Logistics Fair in Munich. The company said this event enabled it to display its selection of transportation tire products, engage with industry professionals and interact with potential and existing clients from all corners of the globe.

One of the company’s key focuses at the fair was the truck and bus tire segments. At the fair, Petlas showcased its range of transport tires, including the 385/55 R22.5 front tire, the 445/45 R19.5 trailer tire and two 235/65 R16C light truck tires. The company said these tire selections cater to almost 95% of the European market demand.

