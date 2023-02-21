 Pep Boys Names Scott Collette as New CEO

Before joining Pep Boys, Scott Colette was COO of Menards for 13 years.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Colette Pep Boys

Pep Boys has appointed Scott Collette as CEO. Colette has assumed day-to-day leadership of the company. A C-suite retail veteran, Colette joins Pep Boys from Menards where he worked since 1986, the last thirteen years in the chief operating officer (COO) position.

As COO at Menards, Collette served as a leading force in building profit, expanding the business footprint and driving continued sales growth throughout his tenure, Pep Boys said. Collette will prioritize retention and recruitment efforts while bringing a keen focus on talent development and workplace culture to Pep Boys, according to the company.

With a network of over 900 locations across the US and Puerto Rico, Pep Boys provides individual customers and fleet businesses with preventative maintenance, tire installations and both routine and major repairs performed by ASE-certified technicians, the company said. Pep Boys also offers Smart Services including electronic vehicle inspection as well as an entirely digital customer experience from online appointment booking to service tracking and mobile pay.

Under Collette’s leadership, the company is looking to expand and grow its footprint with a focus on strategic, high-growth markets.

