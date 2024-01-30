TIA releases OTR tire conference schedule

The Off the Road (OTR) tire conference, Feb. 21-24, schedule and itinerary has been released.

Kickstarting the conference on Wednesday, Feb. 21, attendees will see a live, hands-on off-road tire and wheel service demonstration. Headed by TIA’s Director of Off-Road Tire Service Matt White, this session will come to members via live stream on a job site

Thursday, Feb. 22, will feature a presentation by Smithers VP of Asia Pacific & the Americas Division Ciaran Little, who will share insights into the current and future landscape of the OTR tire market. Little’s presentation will delve into regional variations, end-use applications in North America, key trends and the evolving impact of sustainability on the OTR tire industry.

The conference will conclude on Friday, Feb. 23, with a keynote address by Rudy Ruettiger, the real-life inspiration behind the 1993 film “Rudy.”