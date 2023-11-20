 Ohio Tire & Automotive Association Partners with CareerPlug

OTAA members gain free access to CareerPlug's hiring platform, including expert support and discounted premium services.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

The Ohio Tire & Automotive Association (OTAA) is now partnered with CareerPlug. Through this partnership, members will get access to a free CareerPlug account that comes with a branded careers page to showcase their job openings, pre-built job templates, a configured hiring process to help evaluate applicants and access to a team of hiring experts, OTAA said.

“We could not be more excited about this partnership with the CareerPlug team,” OTAA President Jon Boyd of Boyd’s Tire said. “We are always looking for ways to provide additional value to our members.”

CareerPlug services officially launched for OTAA members on Nov. 14. All OTAA members will receive a free basic account with the option for discounted premium services if they sign up by Dec. 31. Additionally, members will receive unlimited access to support and help from CareerPlug hiring experts.

Apollo Tyres to Rebuild Netherlands Warehouse

Apollo Tyres plans to reconstruct its main warehouse in Enschede, integrating solar panels for renewable energy and sustainability.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Warehouse

Apollo Tyres announced its primary tire warehouse in Enschede, the Netherlands, is to be partially rebuilt to improve operational efficiency and reduce its environmental impact. Scheduled to reopen in February 2025, the 25,000 m2 (approx. 269,097 sq. ft.) warehouse will be redeveloped on the existing site by Heylen Warehouses, a private logistics and semi-industrial real estate company.

Read Full Article

