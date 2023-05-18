 Nominations Now Open for TechForce’s 2023 Techs Rock Awards

Nominations Now Open for TechForce’s 2023 Techs Rock Awards

Five professional technicians will be recognized for their contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TechForce-awards

TechForce Foundation is kicking off its fifth annual Techs Rock Awards season by opening up nominations from May 1-May 26. TechForce says, these awards honor professional technicians “who are full of passion and grit, exhibit true excellence in their work and inspire the next generation of techs.”

Each of the five category winners will receive prizes valued at over $1,900, including gift cards, tools and merchandise from TechForce partners Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial and WD-40 Company.

One grand prize winner, chosen by popular vote, will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to STX 2024 in Nashville, Tenn., valued at $3,000, courtesy of Advance Auto Parts, and additional prizes valued at $6,000 from the other sponsors.

TechForce said technicians will be considered for one of five categories, including Pay it Forward, Rookie of the Year, Die Hard Tech, Outstanding Mentor, and Barrier Buster. The panel of industry judges will select one winner from each of the five categories.

