Nokian Tyres Takes a Poll of the Worst Roads in North America

The province of Quebec has the worst roads in North America, according to voters in a month-long campaign from Nokian Tyres. It is also home to the continent’s worst potholes, beating Colorado in the finals of a bracket-style competition intended to educate drivers about Nokian Tyres’ Pothole Protection program, which the company offers with select all-season and all-terrain tires.

In addition to winning a collection of daily polls on Nokian Tyres’ Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels, Quebec received an “overwhelming number of entries” at NokianTires.com/Potholes, the company says.

Those voters are not alone in their assessment of Quebec’s road woes, Nokian Tyres says. A 2021 study by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) claimed that Quebec drivers spent an average of $258 per year on maintenance costs caused by poor roads, the most in Canada and more than double the national average.

Nokian Tyres said it offers a Pothole Protection program with several of its all-season and all-terrain tires, including the Nokian Tyres One passenger tire and the all-terrain Nokian Tyres Outpost family of tires. If a tire suffers damage from a pothole or other road hazard, Nokian Tyres will replace it for free.