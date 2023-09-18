 Nokian Tyres Relaunches Nordman as Standalone Tire Brand

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Nokian Tyres Relaunches Nordman as Standalone Tire Brand

Studded winter tires, the Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV, are the first products under the relaunched brand.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nordman_North_9

Nokian Tyres announced it is relaunching its Nordman product family as a standalone tire brand for value-driven consumers. Following the relaunch, Nokian Tyres will offer tires under two brands, Nokian Tyres and Nordman. Nokian Tyres will continue to be the main brand and Nordman supports the main brand position — with both brands having their own identities. The company said the aim is to serve varying consumer needs and help simplify consumers’ tire choices.

Related Articles

Nokian said its Nordman North 9 delivers all-in winter tire performance powered by the professional NorthTech 9 solution. In snow, slush, or shine, Nordman tires take control of the road, while the driver takes control of their direction. The Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV are meant to offer solid performance for all winter conditions.

Originally, Nokian Tyres launched the Nordman product family in 2004. The relaunched brand comes with a new logo and visual design, including newly designed tire sidewalls and slogan: “Nordman – Tires for Your Direction.”

The studded winter tires, Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV, are the first products under the relaunched brand, the company said. The tires will be available for purchase at Nokian Tyres’ retail partners throughout the Nordics, United States and Canada this fall. The product portfolio is expanding gradually to cover winter, summer, all-weather, and all-season categories for wide market coverage.

You May Also Like

Ascenso-MDR-1000-tire
Double-Coin-Jim-Crandall_Chad-Decker
Enviro Carbon Black
GRI Green Ag carbon black
News

Study Finds Tire Microplastics Prevalent in Urban Stormwater

In stormwater runoff during rain, 19 out of every 20 microplastics collected were tire wear particles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Scimex-study-tire-plastic

Urban stormwater particles from tire wear were the most prevalent microplastic found, a new Griffith University (Australia)-led study said. Published by Scimex in Environmental Science & Technology, the study showed that in stormwater runoff during rain approximately 19 out of every 20 microplastics collected were tire wear particles with anywhere from two to 59 particles per liter of water.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental Unveils Concept CityPlus Tire

Results from the concept tire are lower CO2 emissions from passenger cars with ICEs and longer driving ranges for EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-concept-tire
Sun Auto Tire & Service Celebrates Expansion with Ford Bronco Sport Giveaway

Sun Auto Tire & Service is giving away a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport to celebrate five new Houston area locations.

By Christian Hinton
Sun-Tire-Ford-Bronco
Bridgestone Introduces Potenza Sport AS Tire

The Potenza Sport AS is the company’s first ultra-high performance all-season tire to feature Bridgestone Enliten technology.

By Christian Hinton
Potenza-Week_Bridgestone-Potenza-Sport-AS-1400
Pirelli North America Launches Dealer Program

For the initial phase, Pirelli secured the support of three distributor/wholesale partners: Turbo, ATD and US AutoForce.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-PZero-Claudio

Other Posts

Yokohama Tires Chosen as OE for Toyota Midsize SUV

Yokohama OE for the Grand Highlander were developed using Yokohama’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework.

By Christian Hinton
GEOLANDAR-X-CV
Retread Tires: What Helps Business Helps People

Retreads lead to a triple bottom line of benefits, including economics, environment and safety.

By Jeff Wallick
continental-retreadded-tire-1400
TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV
Yokohama Upgrades Agri-Transport Tires with High-Load Sizes

Yokohama’s Alliance 885 agri-transport tires now include high-load 850/50R30.5 and 710/40R22.5 sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Alliance_885 30