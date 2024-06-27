 Nokian Tyres, POWDR to plant trees for season passes sold in 2024

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Nokian Tyres, POWDR to plant trees for season passes sold in 2024

It’s the fourth year the companies have partnered with One Tree Planted to help protect scenic areas impacted by deforestation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Nokian-POWDR-Sapling

Nokian Tyres and POWDR are teaming up to plant trees for season passes sold at participating POWDR resorts. It’s the fourth year the companies have partnered with One Tree Planted in an effort to help protect scenic areas impacted by deforestation.

Related Articles

Guests who purchase 2024/25 qualifying season passes to select POWDR resorts while passes are still offered at discount rates will have a tree planted on their behalf by Nokian Tyres and POWDR. The program applies to passes purchased before or during the resort’s discounted price windows.

In the first three years of the “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever” program, the Nokian said it and POWDR have helped to restore hundreds of acres of deforested land and supported efforts to combat soil erosion, the effects of a beetle epidemic and the ongoing degradation of riparian areas across the United States.

“We are passionate about keeping drivers safe, and our definition of safety extends to the environmental areas where their journeys take place,” Nokian Tyres North America Director of Marketing Hans Dyhrman said. “It’s invigorating to work with a partner like POWDR to advance the journey to a safer world.”

POWDR said its Play Forever sustainability initiative has resulted in millions of dollars in contributions inside the communities where the company operates, millions of gallons of water saved, tens of thousands of pounds of trash and plastic collected annually through ongoing recycling programs and mountain cleanups, and millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity generated each year at its resorts by sources other than fossil fuels.

You May Also Like

Nokian-finished-goods-warehouse
Continental-Sumter-plant
Radar-Tires-sponsorship-motorsports
TEXA-Vehicle-Coverage
News

Fountain Tire names owner Darrin Zubiak this year’s MVP

Awarded annually since 2004, the Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 167 locations.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Fountain-Tire-2024-MVP-Darrin-Zubiak

Fountain Tire honored Canada’s tire industry leaders this March at the company’s annual Owners’ Convention in Lake Louise. The top accolade, Most Valuable Player, was awarded to Darrin Zubiak, local owner of the Fountain Tire Vermilion, Alberta store.

Zubiak was recognized for steadily growing his business over the past thirteen years. He is a multi-year Benchmark Award winner, surpassing financial targets each year while maintaining high safety and customer feedback ratings, Fountain Tire said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone Potenza tires secure 5 of Top 10 spots in One Lap of America

Bridgestone’s ultra-high performance Potenza tires used by 25 of 77 total teams (33% of the field).

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Team-Potenza-Race-Potenza-RE-71RS-Cars
DMA adds new BrakeMaster coverage

New coverage for Ford and Chevy includes popular pickup trucks and SUVs.

By Christian Hinton
DMA-brake-line
Apollo Tyres, NATRAX partner to establish EV test track

This collaboration will enable EV manufacturers to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tires.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Cut-and-Chip-test-track-1400
TIA shares eligibility requirements for the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the 2025 OTR Tire Conference in Puerto Rico.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock

Other Posts

Akebono expands severe duty ultra-premium disc brake pad line

The line will include 14 new part numbers and premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-brake-pad-line
This year’s The Tire Cologne show focused on sustainability, use of resources

The Tire Cologne trade show featured 430 exhibitors from 35 countries with 14,400 participants from 109 countries.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-cologne-logo
Team Falken secures podium finishes at NorCal Rock Racing Round 2 event

Justin Hall secured a first-place finish in the 4500 class racing with the Wildpeak R/T tires and Edwin Abd of ABD Motorsports took third.

By Christian Hinton
Team-Falken-podium-finish
Apollo Tyres Onkar Kanwar receives lifetime achievement award

All India Management Association’s Managing India Awards aim to recognize those who have made a difference, creating an edge above peers.

By Christian Hinton
AIMA-Awards-Apollo-Tyres