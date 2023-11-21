Nokian Tyres Joins Polestar’s Climate-Neutral Car Project

Nokian Tyres has joined a Polestar 0 project to create a climate-neutral car by 2030. The electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar’s project targets to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions stemming from the production and end-of-life of the car. Nokian Tyres contributes to the project by developing climate-neutral premium tires.

The target of the Polestar 0 project is that throughout the car’s supply chain, manufacturing processes, and end-of-life, all sources of CO2 emissions will be eliminated without offsetting them. The approach encompasses collaboration across the entire development process and value chain, from suppliers to retailers. Each component has to be climate neutral and so do their value chains. To achieve breakthroughs, Nokian said different stakeholders need to join its efforts and collaborate.

Last year, the company introduced the Nokian Tyres Green Step concept tire with its ambitious design consisting of 93% of recycled or renewable materials. Electric cars have also been at the core of Nokian Tyres R&D for over a decade, and its whole premium tire selection is EV compatible, the company said.

This year, Nokian Tyres celebrated the groundbreaking of its new factory in Oradea, Romania — its first zero CO2 emission tire factory. The factory aims for the same zero waste-to-landfill standard from production as at the company’s other factories in Finland and in the US. The first tires will be produced in Romania in 2024, and commercial production is expected to begin in 2025.