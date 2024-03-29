 Nokian Tyres President and CEO, Jukka Moisio, to retire

News

Nokian Tyres President and CEO, Jukka Moisio, to retire

Nokian's Board of Directors has initiated the process of finding a successor for Moisio, who acted as the president & CEO since 2020.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Jukka-Moisio_Nokian-Tyres-CEO

Nokian Tyres’ President & CEO Jukka Moisio has informed Nokian Tyres’ Board of Directors of his intention to retire from his position during 2024. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of finding a successor for Moisio.

Moisio has acted as the president & CEO of Nokian Tyres since 2020.

Yokohama Rubber reveals 2024 motorsports activity plan

Yokohama said participation in motorsports activities is crucial to its efforts to strengthen the Advan and GeoLandar brands.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Nitrocross

Yokohama Rubber revealed its motorsports activity plan for 2024. The company said participation in motorsports activities is crucial to its efforts to strengthen the Advan and GeoLandar brands and is again participating in a wide variety of motorsports events around the globe, from top-category to grassroots events.

Yokohama Rubber will again supply its Advan tires to many teams participating in motorsports events, such as Japan’s Super GT, the Nürburgring 24-Hour Race and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Yokohama Rubber’s GeoLandar tires will be supplied to teams participating in off-road races in North America and Asia, including the Baja 1000, King of the Hammers, the Mint 400 and the Asia Cross Country Rally.

Read Full Article

